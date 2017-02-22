Nisar directs police, administration to enhance surveillance in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali

Khan Wednesday directed police and administration to enhance

surveillance by using scientific methods with improved intelligence coordination for ensuring safety of citizens and their properties.

This he directed to cope with the current security challenges especially in wake of recent terrorist incidents in various parts of the country and to ensure safety and security of citizens of the twin cities,

The interior minister directed the ICT and Rawalpindi administration for ensuring increased surveillance of various bus stands and guest houses and hotels to keep a close watch over any suspicious movement of the outsiders coming from various parts of the country.

He directed Federal Investigation Agency and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to keep a close watch on all those elements who were involved into uploading controversial materials on internet that hurt religious sentiments of certain segments of the society.

The interior minster was chairing a high level security meeting here.

The meeting was attended among others by secretary interior,

sector commander Punjab Rangers, chief commissioners of Islamabad

and Rawalpindi, IG Islamabad, RPO Rawalpindi and senior administration and police officials of the capital city and Rawalpindi.

The interior minister directed establishing two separate committees comprising of four member each in ICT and Rawalpindi for 24 hours monitoring and surveillance of multiple police check posts with support also to be extended by special branch.

He said the second committee would monitor combing operations on daily basis with second tier support to be provided by Punjab Rangers for apprehending terrorists, their facilitators or any anti state elements within the capital city and its adjoining areas.

Emphasizing upon the need for optimum utilization of Safe City Cameras installed all over the city, the minister directed the ICT

police to adopt scientific methods to reduce inconvenience caused to the public at various check posts and halting points.

Reviewing security of schools, academic institutions and ther important buildings in the twin cities, the minister directed that the coordination between Police and Rangers should be further improved.

He observed that the security of all academic institutions should be ensured.

He also directed the ICT administration to chalk out a comprehensive security plan for all shrines within three days.

Taking note of closure of some shrines a few days ago by the the ICT administration, the minister observed that the response to any threat was provision of greater security rather than closing of shrines for the public.

The minister also reviewed progress into Traffic Management Plan that had been put in place by the administration of the twin cities to ease traffic congestion and to facilitate public.