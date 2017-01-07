Nisar directs for accelerated efforts to recover Salman Haider

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics

Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday directed the Islamabad

Police to speed up its efforts and utilize all resources for the

recovery of human rights activist Salman Haider.

According to an interior ministry press release, the minister

asked the police authorities to trace Salman Haider by utilizing the

network of Safe City project.

Salman Haider should be recovered as soon as possible with the

help of all relevant institutions, Chaudhry Nisar added.