ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Monday contacted Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Lahore blast.
He strongly condemned the Lahore incident and assured federal government institutions’ assistance for investigation and identification of bodies.
Nisar contacts Shehbaz, expresses grief over loss of lives in Lahore blast
