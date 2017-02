ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan on Thursday went to residence of Senator Mushahid Hussain

Sayed and condoled with him over death of his mother in law.

Earlier, the minister went to the home of late Dr Zafar Niazi

and condoled with family members over death of his widow

Chaudhry Nisar shared grief with the bereaved families.

Dr Zafar Niazi was a close companion of Dr Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

and was closely associated with Pakistan Peoples Party.