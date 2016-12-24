ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan visited the residence of Bureau Chief Express television Amir Ilyas Rana to condole with him over the sad demise of his uncle.
The Interior Minister offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed for courage of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.
Nisar condoles with Amir Ilyas Rana over demise of his uncle
ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan visited the residence of Bureau Chief Express television Amir Ilyas Rana to condole with him over the sad demise of his uncle.