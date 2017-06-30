ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan on Friday visited Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and
expressed condolence over demise of his (Mushahid) father Colonel
(Retd) Amjad Hussain.
During the visit, Chaudhry Nisar expressed grief and sorrow
over the demise and prayed for the departed soul.
Late Colonel (Retd) Amjad Hussain was one of the
distinguished personalities whose had deep connection with Pakistan
movement, the minister said.
Nisar condoles death of Mushahid Hussain’s father
