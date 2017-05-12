Nisar condoles death of Islamabad mayor’s father

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry

Nisar Ali Khan Friday visited the residence of Mayor of Islamabad

Sheikh Anser Aziz and condoled the death of his father.

He expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise and

prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to him and the other members of the family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.