RAWALPINDI, Feb 3 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan on Friday visited residence of Judge Anti Terrorism Court,
Mirza Nisar Baig here at Sixth Road and condoled death of his
father.
On the occasion, the Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest
the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved
family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and equanimity.
Nisar condoles death of ATC Judge’s father
RAWALPINDI, Feb 3 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar