Nisar condemns terrorist attack in Charsadda

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Tuesday strongly condemned the Charsadda terrorist attack.

He, in a statement, expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives

in the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The minister appreciated timely action taken by law enforcement

personnel against terrorists, who were intercepted at the main gate of lower courts in Tehsil Tangi of Charsadda district.