ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan Wednesday condemned blast in Hayatabad, Peshawar and
sought report of the incident.
In a statement issued here, he expressed deep sorrow over loss
of precious lives and sympathies with the bereaved families.
The minister also condemned Mohmand Agency blast
and expressed condolences with the bereaved families of the martyrs.
Nisar condemns Peshawar, Mohmand Agency blasts
ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar