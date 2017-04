ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan on Wednesday condemned a terrorist attack on a van

at Bedian Road, near Manawala Chowk, Lahore.

In a message issued here, he expressed his deepest condolences

on the loss of precious human lives in the incident and sympathized

with families of martyrs.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed souls in

eternal peace.