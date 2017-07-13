ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan on Thursday condemned firing incident on police car in
Killi Deba area of Quetta and sought report of the incident.
In a statement issued here, he expressed condolence with
families of martyred police officers and prayed to Almighty Allah to
rest the departed souls in eternal peace.
The Minister paid tribute to sacrifices rendered by police.
Nisar condemns firing incident in Quetta
