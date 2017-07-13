Nisar condemns firing incident in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan on Thursday condemned firing incident on police car in

Killi Deba area of Quetta and sought report of the incident.

In a statement issued here, he expressed condolence with

families of martyred police officers and prayed to Almighty Allah to

rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

The Minister paid tribute to sacrifices rendered by police.