Nisar condemns blast in Mastung

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday strongly condemned a roadside blast in Mastung and expressed deep sorrow over loss of precious human lives.

In a brief statement issued here, the Minister expressed sympathies with the families of victims and also enquired about health of Deputy Chairman Senate, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, who was injured in the blast.

The Minister has sought a report from FC and Balochistan Police of the incident.