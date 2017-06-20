Nisar, Commandant FC discuss professional matters

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry
Nisar Ali Khan held a meeting with Commandant Frontier
Constabulary Captain (R) Liaquat Ali Khan here on Tuesday
and exchanged views on the professional matters of
Frontier Constabulary.
The minister said the sacrifices of civil armed forces
for ensuring internal and external security of the country were
not hidden from anybody.
He said the whole nation respected the invaluable services
of officers and jawans of Frontier Constabulary for tackling
the challenges of law and order in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The minister said in the last three years, there was
a visible difference in the performance of Frontier Constabulary
and its credit went to the commandant FC.
He said Frontier Constabulary made a saving of Rs one billion
in the last year, which was reflective of the positive policies
of leadership of the force.
Nisar said it was imperative that special attention should be
paid to the education and training of the jawans and for
enhancing their technical capacities besides their traditional
training so that they could meet the new standards of security.
