Nisar, British HC discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, March 13 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Monday held a meeting with British High Commissioner Thomas Drew and discussed matters related to ties between the two countries.

The minister said steps were needed to further promote bilateral ties by taking advantage of best relations between the leadership of the two countries.

He expected the visit of British Home Secretary to Pakistan would be

helpful in further strengthening the bilateral relations and in expanding the cooperation.

He said Pakistan had reservations in some of the matters and the visit of British Home Secretary would help in removing them.

It was necessary for achieving mutual interests and peace in the region that both sides should benefit from mutual experiences and abilities, and put in place a strong and coordinated system of bilateral cooperation, the minister added.