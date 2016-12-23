Nisar assures full support to newly elected mayor of Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday assured the full support and cooperation of provincial and

federal governments to the elected mayor of Rawalpindi for resolving problems of pindiites.

During a meeting with mayor elect Sardar Naseem, the minister congratulated him and exchanged views on overall situation in Rawalpindi.

He directed the mayor to prepare separate six months and two years

programmes for resolving problems of the people.

The minister emphasised to take concrete steps for bringing visible

improvement in the lives of citizens.

Meanwhile, the minister also gave ‘Best Officer of the Year 2016’ award to Director FIA Lahore, Dr Usman Anwar for his outstanding performance during the current year.