Nisar assures full support in probing Lahore blast

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday said the concerned federal institutions would provide full support to the provincial government in probing Lahore blast.

The minister, who contacted Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif on telephone, said in this regard directions had been issued to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Ch. Nisar condemned the Lahore blasts and expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives in the incident.

The minister also paid tribute to those senior police officers who laid lives in line of their duty.

The minister also expressed his sympathies with members of the bereaved families.