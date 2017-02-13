Nisar approves Traffic Management Plan for capital

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Monday approved Traffic Management Plan for the federal capital to address traffic related issues, especially during peak hours.

A ten-day comprehensive public awareness campaign has been started from Monday followed by 30-days, strict implementation period.

Chief commissioner and additional inspector general police would supervise the new traffic management plan.

As per plan, the first phase of strategy would be focusing on four major arteries of the capital city including Kashmir Highway, Islamabad Highway, Murree Road and Express Way.

This would be managed through additional deployment of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Traffic police at choking points and congested routes. The scope of the plan would be broadened after review to cover other roads of the capital.

In a meeting here, Nisar directed secretary interior to take provinces on-board for evolving a uniform policy regarding issuance of arms licenses and vehicle registration system in the federal capital as well as in provinces.

Discussing the issue of lifting ban on arms licenses, the minister directed that a comprehensive strategy should be worked out for issuance of arms licenses.

Giving guidelines about the future strategy, he said arms licenses to various institutions, media houses, educational institutes, parliamentarians, judges of superior judiciary, personnel of armed forces would be issued in a phased manner.

However, it was important that there was uniformity of policy

among federal and the provincial governments that a digital record

of every weapon should be maintained by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The minister also directed the ICT administration to further broaden campaign against drug peddlers in educational institutions of the federal capital.

The minister was informed that during on-going campaign against narcotics so far 95 cases had been registered and 101 accused had been arrested while 29,723 grams of hashish, 1655 gram heroin, 40,668 bottles of liquor and 373 liters of alcohol had been seized.

The ICT administration also informed that in on-going campaign against food adulteration and sale of sub-standard food 3000 premises were raided and a fine Rs 180,000 was imposed on various food outlets, hotels and clinics.

The minister directed that civil society and market committees should be taken on-board to ensure success of food adulteration campaign.

On issue of Pakistan Origin Card, He directed secretary interior and chairman NADRA to formulate a comprehensive policy in order to address issues being faced by various citizens.