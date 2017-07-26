Nisar appreciates Rangers for establishing peace in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics

Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Wednesday appreciated the performance of

Sindh Rangers in establishing peace and curbing activities of anti-social

elements in Karachi.

Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed

phoned the minister and briefed him on arrest of accused, having contacts with networks in South Africa and Britain, during last few days, said a press release.

Chaudhry Nisar directed the DG Rangers to send a detailed reference

in this regard so that the matter could be taken up with the governments of

South Africa and Britain in its light.

He said it was a matter of grave concern that soil of South Africa and

Britain was being used for bloodshed and terrorism activities in Karachi.

“We will take up the matter with the two countries with solid evidence,” he

said.