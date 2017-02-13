Nisar, Abdul Malik discuss overall security situation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Former Chief Minister Balochistan, Dr

Abdul Malik Monday called on Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday and discussed matters relating to overall security situation in the country.

Law and order, reconciliation process and administrative matters in Balochistan also came under discussion, a press release said.

The minister appreciated services of Dr. Malik as chief minister Balochistan and said the governmental and administrative traditions set by him during his tenure were commendable and worthy to follow.

He said National Party was still an important part of government alliance in the province, emphasizing the need to further forward these traditions to continue development process of the province and its people.