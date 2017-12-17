Nine Pak players quality for BB tennis main draws

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):As many as nine Pakistani players have qualified for the main draws of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto International Tennis Tournament here at Islamabad Tennis Complex.

The nine players namely Shahzad Khan, Yasir Khan, Muhammad Akbar, Heera Ashiq, Muzammil Murtaza, Aqil Khan, Samir Iftikhar and Ahmed Chaudhry while 23 foreign players are taking part in the tournament and they belong to Canada, India, Ukarin, Turkey, Australia, Germany, France and Spain.

The main draw will kick off from Monday (December 18). A total of 16 matches will be played in the main draws. The semi finals will be played on December 23, while final on December 24.