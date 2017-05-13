Nine laborers killed in Gwadar

QUETTA, May 13 (APP): At least nine laborers of road construction were gunned down and two other were injured by unknown gunmen in Pashgan area Gwadar district on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gwadar said all victims, resident of Sindh’s Nushera Feroz, were busy in work when armed assailants came there and opened indiscriminate fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, nine laborers namely Muhammad Khan, Ali Dost, Shahband, Abdul Hakeem, Rasool Bakhsh, Abdul Waheed, Zaheer Ahmed, Muhammad Sadam and Muhammad Asif died while two other received wounds.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital for legal formalities.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area. Further investigation was underway.