Nine boat victims brought to JPMC, child expired during treatment

KARACHI, Dec 07 (APP):As many as nine affectees of boat mishap of district Thatta were shifted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Hospital for treatment on Thursday evening.

At least 15 people were killed when a boat carrying more than 60 pilgrims including women and children capsized in sea near Buharo Town district Thatta this morning.

Around nine boat affected including five women and four children were shifted to JPMC emergency for treatment.

The JPMC doctors informed the media that a child Owais son of Elahi Bux was expired during treatment at the hospital. They said that proper medical treatment is being provided to the boat victims.