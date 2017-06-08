Nigerian force imparted counter terror skills by SSG

RAWALPINDI, June 8 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Special Services Group (SSG)
training area Terbela and witnessed completion of eight weeks long
Counter Terrorism Training of Nigerian Special Forces Battalion.
Nigerian contingent comprising 440 trainees including 26
officers were imparted skills by SSG of Pakistan Army.
The COAS appreciated standard of training imparted and the
results attained by the trainee contingent, a news release of Inter
Services Public Relations here said.
General Bajwa said terrorism is a menace that requires a
collective response.
“Pakistan Army has vast experience of Counter Terror
operations as well as modern training facilities and we are happy to
play a part in enabling CT response of multiple friendly countries,”
he said.
Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) Lt Gen
Hidayat ur Rehman, Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt Gen Nadeem Raza,
General Officer Commanding SSG and Acting Nigerian High
Commissioner, Salisu Murtala Isa were also present.
