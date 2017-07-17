Niazi Sahib set world-record of speaking lies: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, July 17(APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the people were fed up with

the politics of Niazi Sahib based on allegations, falseness

and hypocrisy as he has set world-record of speaking lies at

every occasion.

The conscious people of Pakistan had rejected such

negative politics of blame-game and deceitfulness, he added.

While talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim

League-N, Shehbaz Sharif said that first a deepening conspiracy was

hatched against the development and prosperity of the people

through sit-ins, then another plot was designed in shape of

lockdown and now, the sit-in group was trying to play again

with the destiny of the nation through deceit and allegations.

The elements trying to create political uncertainty and a

situation of doubtfulness do not want progress and prosperity

of the people. These elements are creating hardships for the

people for their personal motives and are bent upon holding

back the speedy process of development and prosperity of the

country.

He said that Niazi Sahib promoted a culture of

name-calling and loutish in politics.

“His politics revolves around lies, hypocrisy and personal interests. However, the PML-N government has always given precedence to people’s prosperity as our politics is based on norms and good manners,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif had set new records of transparency in

development projects and indubitably the credit of

revolutionary steps of development and prosperity of the

peoples went to the PML-N government working under the

leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Niazi Sahib had always done the politics

of chaos, allegations and lies and the sit-in group obstructed

development and prosperity of the country at every occasion.

These defeated elements are active to disintegrate national

unity and development by promoting anarchy.

When the country is developing on solid grounds and

various development and energy projects are being speedily

completed in a transparent way, then any attempt to promote

anarchy tantamount to enmity with the people. The architect of

negative politics has even left no stone unturned to put the

national interests at stake just for the sake of power.

The elements attempting to hamper the development and

prosperity of the country and CPEC are enemies of the nation

and the history will never forget such political elements

trying to play havoc with the bright future of the country.

He said that the elements attempting to create anarchy,

confrontation and chaos want to obstruct rapid development of

Pakistan and the world-record holder politicians of U-turn are

playing havoc with the destiny of the nation.

The elements who are trying to create chaos have no

concern with the development and changing destiny of the

nation.

He said that PML-N was a public party and believed in

public service. The elements afraid of the popularity of PML-N

government, in fact, are scared of speedy development of the

country.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was rapidly

furthering the journey of national development and public

welfare and Pakistan would definitely attain the destination of

development and prosperity under the leadership of the Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, while the negative tactics of elements

conspiring to put the country back would remain unsuccessful,

the Chief Minister added.