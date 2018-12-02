RAWALPINDI, Dec 02 (APP):National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ashfaq Ahmed has said that total 10,000 police personnel would be recruited under China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to ensure smooth flow of traffic on national Highways and Motorways.
NH&MP to recruit 10,000 under CPEC project
