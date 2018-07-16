NH&MP IG stresses plan for behaviour modification of road-users

LAHORE, Jul 16 (APP):National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP) Inspector General Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Monday stressed the need for launching awareness programmes aimed at behavior modification of road-users pertaining to traffic rules and laws to minimise the number of accidents on highways and motorways.

He expressed these views while launching a joint venture of community actions for disaster response training programme for the NH&MP instructors and officials, along with Punjab

Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) DG Dr Rizwan Naseer at Emergency Services Headquarters.

The IG said that top priority of the department to provide assistance to the victims of road crashes on highways and motorways. Due to honest practices and professional approach, the NH&MP has earned a good name all-over the world, he said, and added that the NH&MP and Rescue 1122 were the first responders to the victims of road accidents.

“All officers and instructors of motorways police would be trained as Master Trainers, who would further train remaining officers and officials of the motorways police for greater objective of the public service,” he added.

Inspector General NH&MP further said that officers and instructors of training schools of Motorways Police would be trained on professional lines in respect of first aid and fire safety by the master trainers of Rescue 1122 here at the Emergency Services Academy.

He further said that in most of the situations, law enforcement officers were the first responders who not only manage the incident site but also minimize the damage while utilizing their emergency management skills.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that the experts and master trainers of emergency services academy would impart basic training of emergency management through basic life support programme & community actions for disaster response training programme to the trainers and instructors of motorways on

initial stage. Later on, he said, the District Emergency Officers of relevant districts would further impart training to the instructors of training schools of Motorways in Punjab.

Earlier, Dr Rizwan Naseer warmly welcomed the IG NH&MP and appreciated his services for the public. He said that Rescue 1122 and NH&MP were two sister-organisations which were respected by the people due to true public service, provided by both departments.

Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue 1122, in collaboration with the NH&MP already managing incidents. “Now with the assistance of motorways police, we will manage traffic crashes on motorways,” he added.

DIG N-5 Central Ahmad Arsalan Malik, DIG North Mehboob Aslam, SSP North-1 Salman Ahmad Khan, SSP Masroor Alam Kolachi, Deputy Director (HR) Dr Foaad Shahzad Mirza,

Administrator Ali Hassan, Adjutant Emergency Services Academy Dr. Ali Imam Syed and other senior officers were present on this occasion.