NH&MP establishes four Information Centers to inform about smog situation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP):National Highways and Motorway Police has established four information centers to inform the road users and general public about latest weather situation during foggy/smoggy season.

DIG National Highways and Motorway Police N-5 North Zone Abbas Ahsan said the information centers have been established Peshawar, Jhelum, Gujranwala and Islamabad. He asked the interested to get latest about fog/smog or weather situation by contacting NH&MP Emergency Helpline 130; 051-9231001; 0923695043; 56816100;0544647364. Trained officers have been deployed on all the toll plazas to sensitize and provide information and safety tips to the road users regarding weather situation.

He said road safety messages have also been displayed on LEDs installed at toll plazas. Close coordination have already been established with Meteorological Department to get weather situation especially regarding fog/smog. The fog information would be flashed on TV Channels for the general public.

DIG said that education wing of NH&MP N-5 North is visiting bus terminals, wagon stands and public places to deliver road safety lectures. All the SSPs and DSPs have been directed to remain present in their area of responsibilities to monitor traffic flow while in dense fog/smog.

While giving road safety tips for the road users, DIG Abbas Ahsan informed that road users should plan their journey in day light instead of night hours. Fog Lights be installed at front and rear of the vehicles and switched on hazards during dense fog/smog.

DIG added that road users must reduce their speeds and maintain safe distance in adverse weather conditions as well as in fog/smog. At the end, DIG assured that all the available resource would be utilized to their optimum to provide safe and sound passage to the commuters in foggy/smoggy weather.