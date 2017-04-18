NHLH Division to implement `Mini Pakistan’ project soon

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): National History and Literary Heritage

(NHLH) Division will soon initiate work on the project of `Mini Pakistan’ at the premises of Quaid’s Mausoleum in Karachi.

The division has acquired the initial funds for executing this unique

project, Irfan Siddiqui, Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH revealed during a meeting with the delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) on Tuesday.

This project will add beauty to the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam through

depicting all colours of Pakistan and promote a spirit of solidarity and harmony, he said.

Irfan Siddiqui briefed the members of delegation about the recent

initiatives of the division for promotion of literature and book reading culture and also about the upcoming biggest three-day National Book Fair at Pak-China Friendship Center.

Speaking to the delegation led by President FPCCI, Zubair Fareed

Tufail, Irfan Siddiqui said National Book Fair will feature a variety of book related activities for people of all ages and it will serve as a treat for book lovers.

FPCCI delegation appreciated the division’ efforts for arranging the

National Book Fair and assured their support for this event Prominent industrialist, Ikhtiaar Baig who was part of the delegation announced to donate set of his book on economics for the book fair.

Vice President FPCCI, Main Shaukat Masood and the members including

Sajjad Sarwar, Abdur Rauf, Zubair Ahmad Malik, Mirza Abdur Rehman, Malik Suhail Hussain, Hussain Sabri Mirza were also present in the meeting.