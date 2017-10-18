NH&LH Division reviews arrangements of 70th Independence Day activities

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division has planned to arrange a variety of events including book fairs, literary sessions and exhibitions of rich cultural heritage of the country from November as a part of on-going 70th Independence Day celebrations continuing all over the country.

This was revealed by Advisor to Prime Minister on NH&LH, Irfan Siddiqui during a meeting held here Wednesday at the division premises mainly for reviewing arrangements of these activities.

“These activities will prove as instrumental to educate our younger generation about Pakistan movement, sacrifices and achievements of our national heroes and developments took place in different sections of life during the 70 years”, he said.

Irfan Siddiqui directed the relevant officials to make these activities meaningful and ensure projection of different aspects of Pakistan movement, keeping in view the entertainment aspect.

He said it is our national obligation to educate our younger generation about the sacrifices rendered by our national heroes and leaders for creating a separate homeland and the developments took place in the last 70 years so that they could play their due role in nation building process and development of the country with full dedication.He directed the officials to arrange special programmes especially according to the interest of children, women and youth and ensure participation of people from all walks of life in these events.

According to details the National Book Foundation (NBF) and its all 22 branches across the country will arrange book fairs with special focus on displaying books on Pakistan Movement, national heroes and leaders and culture of Pakistan.These book fairs will continue during the month of November and provide books to the readers on discounted rates.Similarly Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will arrange Mushairas and literary sessions in collaboration with different literary organizations in all big cities of the country.Department of Archaeology and Museums (DoAM) will arrange a mega exhibition of rich cultural heritage of the country including rare artifacts and relics from excavations in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that NH&LH Division is arranging all these programmes in pursuance of the government’ decision for arranging different activities to mark 70th Independence Day celebrations.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary on NH&LH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretaries, Syed Junaid Akhlaq, Capt retd Abdul Majeed Niazi, Managing Director, NBF, Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed, Chairman PAL, Dr Qasim Bughio and senior officials of Directorate of Museums.