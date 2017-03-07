NHA, Wapda, Army, Sindh in Table Tennis semis

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): National Highway Authority (NHA), Wapda, Army and Sindh have moved in the semi-finals of mens team event of the 53rd National Table Tennis Championship played here at Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

In the womens team event, Army beat Punjab 3-0 while Wapda beat Sindh 3-0 women to qualify for the final.

The National Table Tennis Championship is being organized by Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

As many as 14 teams are participating in the mens event of the championship including defending champion Wapda, Railway, Pakistan Army, Punjab, Sindh, Chromatex, KPK, Balochistan, Islamabad, National Highway Authority (NHA), AJK, OGDCL, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad club Karachi.

Meanwhile 10 teams are participating in the womens event of the championship comprising defending champion Pakistan Army, Wapda,

Sindh, Railways, Punjab, KPK, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK and

Gilgit-Baltistan.

The closing ceremony of the championship will held on March 10

where Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Mian Riaz Husain

Pirzada will be the chief guest.