NHA to hold open bidding for auction of 30 toll plazas on June 15

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): National highway Authority (NHA) has planned to hold open bidding for maintenance of 30 Toll Plazas and
Collection of Toll Revenue on various National Highways.
The toll plazas to be auctioned have been divided in three
packages. Package-I includes 11 toll plazas – Iqbal Shaheed,
Harro, Sangjani, Mandra, Qutbal, Tarraki, Jhelum, Chenab, Harrapa,
Islamabad Murree Dual Carrigeway and Khan Bela toll plaza and
security amount would be Rs 90 million, an official source told APP
on Tuesday.
The Package-II includes 9 toll plazas – Chenab, Ahmed Pur
East, Bahawalpur, Mianchannu, Okara, Kala Shah Kaku, Gujranwala,
Kohat Tunnel, D I Khan-I (Yarak) and its security would be Rs 90
million, he said.
The Package-III includes eight toll plazas include Khanewal,
Shershah, Fazilpur, Jamshoro, Saeedabad, Moro, Rohri and Ranipur
having 90 million security, the official added.
Pre-bid meeting shall be held on June 7, (tomorrow) at
1100 hours in NHA Auditorium. The bidders who are in default with NHA
or any other government department are not eligible to participate
in the bidding.
Sealed bids containing both technical and financial bids in
separate envelopes shall be received in NHA Auditorium Islamabad on
June 15, until 1100 hours.
The envelope containing technical bid will be opened on the same day at
1130 hours in the presence of the bidders or their authorized representatives.
Financial bids of only technically qualified bidders shall be opened on
the date notified to them after technical evaluation.
