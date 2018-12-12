NHA planted 76,105 planted under PM Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Under Prime Minister’s initiative of Green Pakistan, National Highway Authority (NHA) has launched a campaign through which different types of trees have been planted all along motorway projects of NHA as well as the existing NHA network. Total targeted plantation was 187,000 plants during 100 days, however, due to weather constraint, the plantation drive was stopped by 20 Oct . 76,105 plants were planted, now plantation will resume in February as weather permits, an official of NHA told APP on Wednesday.