NHA plans to build modern 16-lane toll plaza at M-1 exit point at Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): National Highway Authority (NHA) is

planning to build a 16-lane toll plaza at Islamabad Interchange of

Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway ( M-1).

An official of NHA told APP Sunday that the new toll plaza

will be constructed about 300 meters distance from Fathejang Interchange.

He said presently a temporary toll plaza has been set-up after

segregation of M-1 and M-2 toll following handing over of M-1 to

Frontier Works Organization on BOT basis.

It is worth a mention that motorists and commuters have been

demanding construction of a modern toll plaza at the exit point of M-1

at Islamabad as due to non-availability a proper plaza smooth flow of

traffic could not be ensured.

Zain Malik, a motorist who travels almost daily from Attock to

Islamabad on his own car to perform his duties said long queue at toll

plaza causes delay at the exit of the motorway.

He also said the old plaza had 12 booths at the exit while the

new plaza has only six to eight booths. He said that now he has to

leave his home at least 30 minutes ahead of time to reach office in

time.

Bilal Ahmed, a commuter who comes from Kamra of Attock

District every day, said in the past, catching a van coming to

Islamabad via motorway was the best option to reach office in time

but now sometimes coming by motorway costs more time than the Grand Trunk Road (N-5).

Shafqat Ali, a driver of commuter van which plies on Attock-

Rawalpindi route said that it was a good initiative on the part of

the NHA as FWO has already built a modern 16-lane toll plaza on the

end point of Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M-2).He said it would help

avoid delays and long queues at Islamabad exit of M-1.