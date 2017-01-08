ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): National Highway Authority (NHA) is
planning to build a 16-lane toll plaza at Islamabad Interchange of
Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway ( M-1).
An official of NHA told APP Sunday that the new toll plaza
will be constructed about 300 meters distance from Fathejang Interchange.
He said presently a temporary toll plaza has been set-up after
segregation of M-1 and M-2 toll following handing over of M-1 to
Frontier Works Organization on BOT basis.
It is worth a mention that motorists and commuters have been
demanding construction of a modern toll plaza at the exit point of M-1
at Islamabad as due to non-availability a proper plaza smooth flow of
traffic could not be ensured.
Zain Malik, a motorist who travels almost daily from Attock to
Islamabad on his own car to perform his duties said long queue at toll
plaza causes delay at the exit of the motorway.
He also said the old plaza had 12 booths at the exit while the
new plaza has only six to eight booths. He said that now he has to
leave his home at least 30 minutes ahead of time to reach office in
time.
Bilal Ahmed, a commuter who comes from Kamra of Attock
District every day, said in the past, catching a van coming to
Islamabad via motorway was the best option to reach office in time
but now sometimes coming by motorway costs more time than the Grand Trunk Road (N-5).
Shafqat Ali, a driver of commuter van which plies on Attock-
Rawalpindi route said that it was a good initiative on the part of
the NHA as FWO has already built a modern 16-lane toll plaza on the
end point of Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M-2).He said it would help
avoid delays and long queues at Islamabad exit of M-1.
NHA plans to build modern 16-lane toll plaza at M-1 exit point at Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): National Highway Authority (NHA) is