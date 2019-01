By Mashkoor Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): Pursuant to the present government’s vision to implement China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and establish links with other ports of the country, National Highway Authority (NHA) with its dedicated efforts during past few months has identified mega projects worth approximately Rs 350 billion to implement through public private partnership (PPP) mode on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis.