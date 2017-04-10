NHA ensuing international quality standard in construction of roads

ISLAMABAD April 10 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab on Monday said National Highway Authority is ensuring international quality standards in construction of roads in any part of the country.

Winding up discussion on a motion on performance of NHA, the minister said, roads are our national assets and it is our collective responsibility to ensure quality work. However, depreciation is a natural process and national Highway Authority ensures repair of such roads.

He informed the House that over the period the quality of construction under the NHA projects had improved and in certain cases like Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway where the repair period was ten years, the roads sustained for 18 years.

The minister also informed the House that the government is keeping a strict vigil on the quality of work of the ongoing projects under the CPEC as well as other NHA projects.

He also mentioned to soil testing and other material testing at international standard laboratory at Burhan and all projects are executed also keeping in view requirements under the PPRA rules.

He said the problem of over-loading is there and it is shared responsibility of the provincial and the federal government to address this problem.

He said NHA manages thousands kilometer long roads across the country and make every possible efforts to facilitate travelers with better roads.