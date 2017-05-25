NHA attracts Rs 144 bn private sector investment in road infrastructure development

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): National Highway Authority (NHA)

through its dedicated efforts in the last one year took a lead in

the road infrastructure development through the private sector

participation.

The NHA successfully attracted private sector investment

and has awarded/supported five projects worth over Rs 144 billion,

which is more than the average annual Foreign Direct Investment

(FDI) in Pakistan, the Economic Survey of Pakistan released by Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar Thursday said.

Besides other benefits, the expected revenue earnings from these five

projects is over Rs 391 billion.

These projects including 357 km Overlay and Modernization of

Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) which cost Rs 56 billion and 2 km

Habibabad Bridge on N-5 which cost Rs 0.8 billion and both these

projects have been completed 136 km Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) which would cost Rs 44 billion and 91.3 km Sialkot – Lahore Motorway costing Rs 44 billion are ongoing projects while 80 km Multan – Muzaffargarh – D.G.

Khan (N-70) costing Rs 9.3 billion is planned. Total length of these

projects is 666.3.

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) or Build, Operate &

Transfer (BOT) is a mechanism through which private sector is

responsible to arrange financing for the project.

The private party also bears the responsibility of design, construction,

operation and maintenance of the project and in return the party is

authorized to receive toll/other revenue for a certain period.