NFC Award to be announced after census-2017 with provinces’ consultation: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Minister of State for Interior

and Narcotics Control Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Friday informed

the Senate that National Finance Commission Award will be announced,

after holding census in 2017, in consultation and with consensus of

all provinces.

Winding up discussion on motion on NFC award-2016, the

minister said that there is routine practice that any NFC

award is announced with the consensus of all the provinces.

He said NFC award meeting is being held regularly with the

participation of all nominated members of provinces. He said

that there should be consensus on holding of NFC Award meeting

after every five years.

The minister supported the suggestion of forming provincial

finance commission with the consultation of provinces. He added

this idea will help address issues of provinces.

He said there was always room for improvement and assured

that appropriate formula will be decided with consensus in NFC

award after census.

He said that the federal consolidated fund and other funds

resources are being collected in an appropriate manner by the

federal government and targets are achieved in this regard.

Senator Azam Swati said that KP remained a frontline in

war on terror, however grants in NFC Award were not appropriate.

He added more focus should be paid on implementation of NFC Award.

Senator Mohsin Leghari pointed out the non-seriousness of

provinces regarding tax and revue collection. He questioned how

money will generated for national exchequer. It is only possible

with collection of taxes and revenues, he added.

He said unfortunately KP government lags in revenue collection

at 42.14 percent unlike Balochistan government which is better than

other provinces in tax collection and has achieved set targets.

Mohsin Leghari urged to announce NFC Award as the period

of old NFC award is expired.

Senator Salim Mandviwala called for announcing NFC award.

He said meeting in this regard should be held regularly for

ensuring provinces’ rights.

He demanded that there should be unanimous request from

the House or the constitution of special committee or ruling

from the chair on the issue.

Senator Usman Kakar said that NFC Award has its importance

on economy of every province.

He said that the federal government should take serious

steps by taking provinces on board. He added Balochistan province

has achieved the targets regarding tax collection.

Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini said that for equal utilization of

resources, early announcement of NFC award was the need of the

hour. He added this award will help address the issues of small

provinces.

Senator Taj Haider said that there should be no further

delay in NFC award as it was the demand of all provinces. He

added proper sharing of resources was essential which is only

possible through NFC Award.

He said that in many countries, provinces collect tax

and send due share to the federal government. He demanded that

this system be introduced in the country for achieving better

results regarding tax collection.