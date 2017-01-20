NFC Award to be announced after census-2017 with provinces’ consultation: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Minister of State for Interior
and Narcotics Control Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Friday informed
the Senate that National Finance Commission Award will be announced,
after holding census in 2017, in consultation and with consensus of
all provinces.
Winding up discussion on motion on NFC award-2016, the
minister said that there is routine practice that any NFC
award is announced with the consensus of all the provinces.
He said NFC award meeting is being held regularly with the
participation of all nominated members of provinces. He said
that there should be consensus on holding of NFC Award meeting
after every five years.
The minister supported the suggestion of forming provincial
finance commission with the consultation of provinces. He added
this idea will help address issues of provinces.
He said there was always room for improvement and assured
that appropriate formula will be decided with consensus in NFC
award after census.
He said that the federal consolidated fund and other funds
resources are being collected in an appropriate manner by the
federal government and targets are achieved in this regard.
Senator Azam Swati said that KP remained a frontline in
war on terror, however grants in NFC Award were not appropriate.
He added more focus should be paid on implementation of NFC Award.
Senator Mohsin Leghari pointed out the non-seriousness of
provinces regarding tax and revue collection. He questioned how
money will generated for national exchequer. It is only possible
with collection of taxes and revenues, he added.
He said unfortunately KP government lags in revenue collection
at 42.14 percent unlike Balochistan government which is better than
other provinces in tax collection and has achieved set targets.
Mohsin Leghari urged to announce NFC Award as the period
of old NFC award is expired.
Senator Salim Mandviwala called for announcing NFC award.
He said meeting in this regard should be held regularly for
ensuring provinces’ rights.
He demanded that there should be unanimous request from
the House or the constitution of special committee or ruling
from the chair on the issue.
Senator Usman Kakar said that NFC Award has its importance
on economy of every province.
He said that the federal government should take serious
steps by taking provinces on board. He added Balochistan province
has achieved the targets regarding tax collection.
Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini said that for equal utilization of
resources, early announcement of NFC award was the need of the
hour. He added this award will help address the issues of small
provinces.
Senator Taj Haider said that there should be no further
delay in NFC award as it was the demand of all provinces. He
added proper sharing of resources was essential which is only
possible through NFC Award.
He said that in many countries, provinces collect tax
and send due share to the federal government. He demanded that
this system be introduced in the country for achieving better
results regarding tax collection.