Next general election to be held on time: Zahid Hamid

SIALKOT, June 11 (APP): Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid said on Sunday that next general election would be held on time under the electoral reforms.

Addressing the party workers here at his Dera in Pasrur city, he added,

federal government included new effective and positive electoral suggestions into Electoral Reforms Agenda, and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would soon get complete autonomy to become a ful-fledged independent national institution.

PML-N government, he said, had developed a special software for ECP and NADRA to ensure free, fair, impartial, transparent and peaceful general election in 2018.

He elaborated that youth reaching the age of 18 years would

automatically be registered in the ECP voters list as soon they got their CNICs from NADRA.

Later talking to newsmen, he disclosed that Punjab government would

construct a 250-bed hospital at Tharo Mandi, Pasrur, with a cost of Rs 1.5 billion to provide better medical and health facilities to the people.

Federal Minister added that construction and dualization of

Sialkot-Pasrur Road and Daska-Pasrur Road would soon be started with an estimated cost of Rs 3.4 billion.