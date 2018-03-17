Next Councillors convention to be held in Manchester on June 23

LONDON, Mar 17 (APP):The High Commission for Pakistan in London will organize the 4thCouncillors Convention in

Manchester (UK) on June 23.

Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) had announced about Manchester Convention during his address at the 3rd Councillors Convention held in London on February 24, said a statement issued by the High Commission here on Saturday.

Encouraged by the success and positive feedback from the community after the first three Councillors Conventions, the High Commission has decided to hold more Convention in various cities of the UK.

The purpose of this initiative is to connect with the Pakistani community through their elected leadership and encourage the integration of British Pakistani diaspora in mainstream British society.

The Convention would also provide an opportunity to celebrate the successes of British Pakistanis in various walks of life.

The speakers will be a mix of MPs and MEPs, Councillors/Mayors, community leaders, and academics.

Councillors and Mayors of the region are encouraged to attend the event and make their voices heard on important issues to be discussed there.

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Manchester will be the focal point for this event.