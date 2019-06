ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold the second review session of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) in Kabul this December, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

This was decided during the first review session of APAPPS, where Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Idrees Zaman led their respective multi-agency delegations, here on Monday.