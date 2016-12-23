Newly elected Rawalpindi Mayor calls on Nisar

8
ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): The newly elected Mayor of Rawalpindi, Sardar Naseem on Friday called on Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and discussed city’s overall situation.
The Minister congratulated the newly elected Mayor, it was officially announced here.

