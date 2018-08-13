Newly elected NA members express hope to fulfil promises with nation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):The newly elected Members National Assembly Monday expressed their resolve to work for the betterment of the country and continuity of democracy in collaboration with the opposition parties.

Speaking to the state-run media before taking oath in a ceremony held at the Parliament House, the members vowed that the smooth transfer of power will strengthen democratic system in the country and pave the way of development and progress.

Speaking on the occasion , PTI’s nominated candidate for the slot of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says PTI would work together with opposition for country’s betterment and decisions of national importance would be taken with consultation of all stakeholder.

Asad Qaiser said that his party wanted to establish a “working relationship” with other parties, and that the PTI wished to cooperate with other parties in order to counter challenges being faced by the country.

“We will also promote the positive agenda of progress in Pakistan” , he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry says , the nation has banked its hopes on Imran Khan, and we have also put our trust in him, as he admitted that it was “slightly daunting” to see so many hopes of a better future for the country linked to the party.

He also requested the opposition to start a new tradition and work with the government.

PPP Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said, i am thankful to the nation and inshAllah “We will work day and night to resolve the country’s problems.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, we want all political parties to move forward with them as they consider it essential for a good working relationship.

He added Pakistan is surrounded by problems, which can be resolved only through unity.

PTI MNA Shehryar Khan Afridi said, “we will not disappoint our nation, and will fulfill our promises.

Former Chief minister KP, Pervaiz Khattak said , “We will bring a system never before witnessed in Pakistan ,” we will celebrate day 18 .

The vision of Imran will be successful with new Pakistan commitments as we are unitedly stand with the leader of PTI Imran khan to face all challenges, he added.

PTI Dr Qasim Sori from Quetta said, i am thankful to the masses of Quetta as they defeat the frighten in their areas and have trusted the leadership of PTI and hoped we will work positively for the welfare of nation .

Tahir Sadiq Khan newly member-elect of the National Assembly of Pakistan from PTI said, we are committed to work for the betterment of the nation as PTI will introduce policies that will be in favour of the poor.

Usman Khalid said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) popularity is rising for its pro-poor policies and reforms in the system

and from August 18 nation will start new Pakistan with the hope to do better .

His party was fighting for the rights of the deprived sections of the society, he added.

Mehhaz Aziz another member-elect of the National Assembly of Pakistan, said it is a historical day towards continuity of democracy in Pakistan.

PPP former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, said PPP was following the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the legacy of politics of respect.”

Democracy takes its time to get mature and if there are some faults and problems, we must not worry about the hardships, said, adding, the future of democratic political system in Pakistan is bright.

Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said Pakistan People’s Party had always strengthened democracy and plays a mature role in the progress of democracy process.

He also emphasized that upcoming government and opposition should jointly work for the welfare of masses through the parliament forum.