ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):The newly elected Members of National Assembly on Monday took oath.

The outgoing Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

administered the oath. Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari started his parliamentary carrier.

Later, the members signed the roll register with alphabetical order.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari was the first member to sign the

roll register.