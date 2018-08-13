Newly elected members of KP assembly take oath

PESHAWAR, Aug 13 (APP):The newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Monday took

oath in inaugural session of the new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA-elect Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha administered

oath to elected members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly amidst tight security arrangements

by police.

Later the members of the assembly signed the Register Roll. The PTI has emerged as single largest political party with 64 members who also took oath besides members of the opposition, minorities and

women MPAs elected on reserved seats.

Special information counter for the newly elected

MPAs were set up where they were given necessary information by the assembly

staff.

Today nomination papers for office of the Speaker

and Deputy Speaker of KP assembly would be submitted by treasury and opposition

benches.