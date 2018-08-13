Newly elected 59 MPAs take oath in Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA, Aug 13 (APP):The newly elected 59 members of provincial assembly has taken oath
of their office during eleventh Balochistan Assembly session on Monday.
The session started with recitation of Quran verses after which speaker Rahila Hameed
Khan Durrani administered oath to the new members of the provincial assembly.
After taking oath newly elected MPAs offered prayers for martyrs
of Mastung massacre and the martyred lawyers who lost their lives in 8th
August 2016 in terrorist attack.
The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is leading with the total of 20
seats, after securing 15 general seats, four women reserved and one minority
seat.
MMA and BNP stand second in the assembly with their 10 members in
the house after getting seven members each elected on general seats. Both the
parties won two women reserved and minority seat respectively.
The PTI secured five general seats, with the joining of an
independent candidate its tally reached six. The party won one women reserved
seat, swelling its final tally to seven. ANP have four seats in the assembly
including four members on the general seats and one women reserved seat.
Sardar Saleh Bhotani is the senior most member, who has returned
to the assembly for the seventh time.
PML-N’s Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri did not appear during assembly
session.
In the province, newly-emerged party,
Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), is set to form government with the coalition of
the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
BAP won 15 provincial seats in Balochistan during general
election sand since then, 4 independent candidates have joined them, bringing
their seat count in the province to 19. The count went up to 24 after the PTI,
which bagged fives provincial seats, announced support for BAP.
However, there are 65 members of provincial assembly in which 59
MPAs have taken oath, while general election on 35-PB was postponed after Mastung
suicide bombing which left a BAP’s nominated candidate Siraj Raisani among 146
people martyred and several injured.
Later, Speaker Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani adjourned the session till Aug 16.
As in other provinces, the Balochistan Assembly session took place amid high security.