Newage/Diamond move into final of Polo in Pink

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):Newage/Diamond Paints outpaced Remington Pharma by 7-4 to qualify for the main final of the Polo in Pink here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday.