New Zealand coach arrives to train female cricketers

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP): Pakistan women cricket team’s head coach from New Zealand, Mark Coles, arrived here on Monday to groom the national cricketers for their assignment against New Zealand in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“He will be working on trial basis, working as a volunteer with the national team and assigned only for the upcoming New Zealand series,”

said a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) while talking to APP.

Mark will be supervising a training camp of twenty-nine players, being held from October 4 to 24 at Lahore Country Club, Muridke for the build-up of the team.

Mark was a member of the Wellington squad in 1992 and played six ‘A’ list games for Wellington. He retired from cricket in 1996 due to stress fractures in his back. He had worked as an assistant coach with New Zealand ‘A’ Women’s team in year 2000. He has been a satellite coach for Cricket Australia in Western Australia in 2012 and the Assistant coach of the Western Fury side. He in the past had worked closely with two current Internationals Nicole Bolton (Australia) and Leigh Kasperek (NZ) whilst in Perth. He also coached the Wellington Blaze to a T20 title in 2013, as well as being part of the Northern Districts High Performance coaching staff from 2014.