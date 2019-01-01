New year to herald maximum initiatives for Pakistani expats: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Tuesday said that expats-friendly initiatives for overseas Pakistanis

would be hallmark of new year.

Extending felicitation to the Pakistani Diaspora on new year, he said : “This year will bring more good news for the overseas Pakistanis (OPs)”.

Talking to APP, he stressed Pakistani expatriates to play proactive role in national development process in the new year.