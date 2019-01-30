New visa regime indicative of an open, secure Pakistan: Chinese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):The new visa regime announced by the Government of Pakistan was indicative of an open, confident and secure Pakistan, Ambassador of China Yao Jing said this during a meeting with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here Wednesday.

“We are happy to see that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government is guiding strong bilateral relations between the two countries in a positive direction,’’ he said.